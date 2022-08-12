There seems to be only so much time in our lives to conquer the daily struggles that present themselves. Even then, nobody knows when their time is up, well, sometimes there are warning signs, but generally by then it’s too late.
With the limited time we have, it’s important to find purpose, to find the things that make life, well life. For me, it’s being outdoors, whether in the mountains or the ocean, I feel I am most fulfilled in these places. Regardless of where I am though, I try to be present and, in the moment, because who knows what will happen next. I mean, a pandemic struck the world and had everyone isolated for a year and a half, and we’re still facing the consequences of a pandemic. So yeah, it’s better to enjoy where you are, what you’re doing, and who you’re with because when things change, it isn’t always for the best.
There are people in my life that I have a hard time being around sometimes, but I know that if they weren’t in my life, I would be very upset. I’d miss all the things I didn’t like about them because that aspect would be gone. And there are things I hate doing, like picking up dog poop, but you know, if I was bed ridden tomorrow, I’d be thankful to even stand up, whether it’d be to pick up dog poop or vacuum.
The point is, don’t take everything you have for granted, because there could be a time where what you have now, is something you could only dream of having. I get it, we’re all human, we forget to be thankful here and there, but it doesn’t hurt to start being thankful for what you have, especially living in this first world country of ours.
Even with all the terrible things happening here, I’m lucky to be in this country with the opportunity and education I have.
Taking risks isn’t a bad thing either, sometimes to enjoy life at its fullest you must leave your comfort zone and try something new. That’s how we gain new experiences and grow as people. And more often than not, that’s how you’ll find connections and create bonds with people you might never have gotten the chance to meet if you never tried in the first place.
Irrational fear can take over life and take away living. What’s life if you’re waking up every day to a job you can’t stand, to come home to a house you pay too much for, just to watch tv shows that you probably don’t even like. Life is worth living, so make it happen the way you want it to. Or at least try. Some people say YOLO, meaning you only live once, but YODO, you only die once, because if you’re doing it right, you’re living every day.
Contact me anytime at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
