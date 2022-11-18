(Family Features) When most families think of holiday cooking, they typically picture baked goods and time spent in the kitchen near the oven. This year, you can take your seasonal meal prep outdoors with cooking methods often overlooked during the winter: grilling and smoking.
As one of the most popular dishes during the holidays, turkey is an easy way start creating festive flavors using a grill or smoker. To help keep your bird tasty and juicy, this Art of the Turkey Brine requires just a few simple ingredients before transferring the turkey to the grill. Pair it with this Sweet ’n’ Savory Sausage and Cornbread Stuffing that combines a soft, familiar interior with crispy edges.
If you’re aiming to create dishes like these in your own backyard this season, head to a destination like Ace Hardware for all your grilling essentials and holiday inspiration. With 72% of U.S. households located within 15 minutes of an Ace store and products from Big Green Egg, Traeger and Weber all under one roof, it’s a helpful place to take your holiday meals to the next level.
Find more ideas to change the way you think about holiday cooking at acehardware.com.
Art of the turkey brine
Recipe courtesy of chef Jason K. Morse of 5280 Culinary and Ace Hardware
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: About 2 hours; allow 2-3 hours to cool
Servings: 6-8
1/3 package 5280 Culinary Brine mix
2 quarts water, plus additional for cooling and covering turkey, divided
ice
6-8 pounds turkey breast with rib cage, cleaned
1 5-gallon Ace Hardware bucket and lid
In pan, mix brine with water. Heat to high 5 minutes to dissolve sugar and salt.
Cool brine mixture; add ice water and mix well.
Place turkey in bucket and cover with water and brine. Place bucket in refrigerator or cooler.
Brine 45 minutes per pound.
Remove turkey from brine.
Heat wood fire grill to 350 F.
Cook turkey 20 minutes then turn temperature to 275 F. Cook 1 hour, 40 minutes until internal temperature reaches 170 F.
Allow turkey to rest about 15 minutes prior to carving to allow juices to settle.
Sweet ‘n’ savory sausage and cornbread stuffing
Recipe courtesy of chef Jason K. Morse of 5280 Culinary and Ace Hardware
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 1 day for drying
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Servings: 10-12
1 package cornbread
1 pound sweet Italian sausage, ground
1/2 cup carrots, peeled and diced
1/2 cup celery with leaves, diced
1/2 cup yellow onion, peeled and diced
1/4 cup dried blueberries
1/2 cup dried apples
1 teaspoon fresh garlic, crushed
barbecue rub
1-2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
nonstick cooking spray
Cook cornbread according to package instructions; allow to cool. Leave uncovered and let dry 1 day. Break into medium pieces.
Heat wood fire grill to 350 F.
Heat medium skillet and add sausage. Cook until half done and fat is rendered.
Add carrots, celery, onion, blueberries, apples and garlic. Saute until caramelized. Add cornbread pieces and stir to combine. Add chicken stock until slightly wet or pasty; stir well to combine.
Season, to taste, with barbecue rub and transfer stuffing from skillet to pan lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
Grill, uncovered, 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown. Internal temperature should reach 155 F when fully cooked.
Crustless pie, a treat for those with gluten intolerance
The holiday season is a popular time to entertain. Food is often a focal point of holiday season entertaining.
Individuals who navigate food allergies or intolerances may shy away from certain celebrations out of fear that a nibble of this or a bite of that may trigger an allergic response. In such instances, concern about ingredients can cast a pall over normally festive occasions.
Those with Celiac disease or gluten intolerances must be mindful of the foods they consume. Meals or desserts containing gluten, a protein found in grains like wheat, semolina, rye, barley, graham, spelt, farina, and more, can trigger intestinal distress and other symptoms. With delicious pies, cakes and cookies on the holiday serving table, gluten is likely to make an appearance. However, with careful planning, people who cannot stomach foods that contain gluten can still indulge in their favorite holiday flavors.
“Crustless Libby’s® Famous Pumpkin Pie” is a variation on traditional pumpkin pie served at Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings. Without the crust, individuals who avoid gluten can still dive into that pumpkin-and-spice combination that’s so popular around the holiday season. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of Libby’s® Pumpkin.
Crustless Libby’s® famous pumpkin pie
Makes 8 servings
3⁄4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger
1⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves
2 large eggs
1 can (15 ounces) Libby’s® 100% Pure Pumpkin
1 can (12 fluid ounces) Nestlé® Carnation Evaporated Milk
Nonstick cooking spray
Whipped cream (optional)
1. Preheat oven as directed below. Glass baking dishes without crust require a cooler oven, and in most cases, a longer baking time.
2. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or lightly grease bottom of baking pan or baking dish.
3. Mix sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves in a small bowl. Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in pumpkin and sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk.
4. Bake as directed below or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean.
5. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate.
Cooking times
9-inch-round glass pie dish: 325 F; bake for 55 to 60 minutes
10-inch-round glass pie dish: 325 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes
8-inch-round cake pan: 350 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes
9-inch-round cake pan: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes
8-inch-square baking pan: 350 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes
8-inch-square glass baking dish: 325 F; 50 to 60 minutes
9-inch-square baking dish: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes
11x7-inch glass baking dish: 325 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes
13x9-inch baking pan: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes
13x9-inch glass baking dish: 325 F; bake for 40 to 45 minutes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.