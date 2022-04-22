Between baking and paragliding, there are so many hobbies that one can choose from. But hobbies aren’t just spending money, and learning something new, it’s about the experience and journey along the way.
We all have the things we love doing, the things that we are passionate about, the things that motivate us to get through the day. For me that’s baking, taking care of plants, and many other things. We all know I’m an avid mountain biker and rock climber but stories about those are for another time. For now, I’d like to highlight what plants and baking mean to me.
Baking, especially on my dad’s side, has been a part of the family tradition, and culture for many generations. My great grandma has passed down recipes to my grandma, to my dad, and to me. With our very German and English background, we have recipes ranging from all sorts of breads including: cakes, muffins, braided cinnamon twists, cookies, waffles, pancakes, pretzels, and just good ol’ bread. Everything we make is from scratch, and we use our skills in not only treating ourselves to these goodies, but the people around us as well. For example, my grandma used to make fresh bread for the neighbors next door, who didn’t have much to go off financially. I guess you could say baking is the type of thing that brings us together in the family.
Same goes for plants. For the longest time, I can remember my dad going to my grandma’s with my uncle and prepping her a garden just about every year. And ever since I was little, my dad has always taken the free time in his day to germinate, grow, and harvest vegetables fresh from our very own garden. From mint to watermelon, we’ve done it all. We used to have a huge row of sunflowers that the birds would sit on and peck the seeds out of, it was quite the sight to see every Sunday morning. Now, as I’m finding myself in this vast world, plants have brought me joy as well. From philodendrons to succulents, I have my fair share of plants (if not more) crowded around my room. I like the feeling of giving back to Mother Nature after I’ve taken so much.
As you can tell, I have some hobbies that remind me of my past as a family, and of my future as an individual. I’m growing from the experiences I endure, whether it’s burning a cake, or overwatering a plant. These little things I call my hobbies have taught me not what to do in the kitchen, but also they’ve prepared me for obstacles in the real world, which you know, is always nice. If you ever feel the desire to email me with a topic idea, please do so! My email is savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
