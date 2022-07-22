From the beginning, I've had support from not only my family, but from complete strangers in the community. Ever since my first article, I’ve received emails from people I don’t even know from all over the county. I’ve never received a negative email either. Not one; that means a lot since a lot of my articles are controversial. So, thank you.
Thank you, to the complete strangers who brought a smile to my face with an email. Thank you, to the people who reached out and shared their thoughts and feelings about my articles in the paper. Thank you, to the people who have shared my articles far and wide, whether they be posted at an HOA bulletin, or all over Facebook, thank you.
I’m so thankful that there are people out thereabouts interested in what a tiny voice has to say, in a world so full of big and booming voices. Thank you.
It’s been especially recently, though, that the public has reached out to show their support and agreement with my articles, especially my ‘Pro-life V. Pro-Choice’ article. Considering how controversial of an article it was and considering how many people just don’t want to hear it anymore, it was nice to know that many people out there still care and agree with what some student has to say. Thank you.
I’d also like to say thank you to the people who make these articles possible, especially my editor. As a 14-year-old, grammar and spelling aren’t my specialty, so kudos to you for being able to catch my mistakes. And Yatin, thank you so much for being open to an adolescent writer in your paper. I really appreciate it; on terms you don’t even know.
Don’t take this article as a goodbye, I’m not going anywhere just yet. Just take this article as my way of saying thank you to everybody in the community who reads my columns and shares their ideas on them.
It’s people like you that help get people like me scholarships to great colleges. It’s people like you that inspire people like me to reach higher, to go for bigger and better goals. It’s people like you that make people like me feel good, on the inside and out, for speaking against the more powerful people, the politicians of our country. So again, for another time, thank you. You have no idea the impact you have on someone like me.
And so, without further ado, if you feel you’d like to share your two cents, my email is always open at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
