You pick up your kids from school, they jump into your arms with glee, happy to be reunited after what feels like an eternity to them. They have smiles across their faces bursting with excitement as they tell you the day’s hardships and successes. When you get to the place you call home, you open the door and reveal a house so clean, you could swear it was in one of those Mr. Clean ads. The aroma of sweet blossoms surrounds you, making you feel warm. You tell your kids to wash up and sit at the table for a snack. They race down the hall fighting over who gets to use the sink first. You remind them there is another bathroom upstairs, in your bedroom, just in time for the squabbling to stop. You cut up some apples and place them astray on a plate, you transfer the plate to the table and pull out the napkins. After work, you have more work to do. Go figure. After everyone is full and happy, you prepare dinner, it’s spaghetti tonight. Although, the kiddos will just want buttered noodles, no seasoned tomato sauce to go with it.
You wait for your spouse to come home, and then take a shower, the kids are playing in their rooms with their toys, making a mess out of their nice, once cleaned rooms. The rest of the night goes well, you watch a movie and put the kids to bed. Then you, yourself climb into bed and fall asleep thinking of the day, and how it was so near perfect.
This is also some people’s reality. They have a family to love and share your life’s experiences with. Sometimes it’s hard, because kids are tough to raise at times, but it’s the happiness in their eyes that make it all worth it in the end. But regardless, sometimes, you just gotta take a breath. Do it sometimes, it really makes the difference, though it may sound silly.
Happy New Year to you and your loved ones. Email me with any topic ideas at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
