I’ve written about this topic a couple times before, but each of the times I did it was during online learning, so this is different. With school ending in just a couple of weeks, teachers are shoving projects and state testing down students’ throats. With little time to spare, students cram these projects into the spare time they have in order to keep or get their grades up. Well, some students anyway. Other students don’t try, because well they’re just lazy among other things. The beginning of the year was nice and chill, but with the summer coming and with the many precedents after covid, many students are burned out and tired of school.
The summer is conveniently coming at us students and teachers like a semi-truck. Just as the students are excited to get out of the shackles of school, teachers are excited to get out of their job for a couple months. Yeah, it’s generally an unpaid vacation, but still, it’s somewhat of a vacation, nonetheless. When the fall comes, and school starts up again, parents will be reacting the way teachers and students do now, excited for a break.
This year there will be a Six Flags trip, school dance, and New York + DC trip for all 8th graders who meet the standards. Last year there wasn’t even a dance, not even for 8th graders! So, all of these fun things planned for the 8th graders is a big upgrade from nothing at all.
Overall, this year was not too different in terms of cramming in extra information at the last minute, but it was extremely different from last year considering we’re able to go on more trips and have more fun as a grade. If you have any topic ideas, and want to share them, feel free to email me at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
