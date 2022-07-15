It’s in a split second that our mood changes, in a split second that we can go from happy to sad. In a split second a friendship can be at its breaking point, in a split second a relationship can be ruined; a connection forever lost. All it takes is the right word, at the right time, and your life can feel like it’s in shambles.
It's the pure difference of a negative or positive action that can change a mood, how is that fair? Why is it possible for me to be happy in one moment, but then receive a piece of information that just makes me break down into tears? Why is it that words are so powerful? Why do words get to have the impact they have on people the way they do? It's just so excruciating. I just don’t understand why a good phrase, a simple phrase or action, can be the difference between a good day or a bad day.
A simple phrase can mean suicide by some. A simple phrase can hammer a nail into someone’s coffin before that person may even know it.
Then again, a simple phrase can mean a marriage awaits, a family begins, a single most important job opportunity comes.
It’s just so unfortunate though, that that’s how words work. Words, just a string of symbols we call the alphabet can mean life or death. Can mean a bombing in another country, versus a new presidential inauguration here in the U.S.
And yet, words can't even explain the pain so many feel. Words can’t even begin to explain the complete and utter joy some experience. I just wish it didn’t work like that. I really wish things were different. Yet again, wishing is just another idea put together by words and symbols.
An even crazier thing to fathom is that all it takes is a few seconds. A few seconds. Just a few seconds. A group of people could be gathered along a strip of road, like they were in Highland Park, awaiting a fun, family friendly Fourth of July parade, when out of nowhere some rando pulls out a gun on a rooftop and fires away. The day just went from what was supposed to be chill, patriotic, and even exciting, to deadly, frightful, and worrisome.
But if instead of gun shots catching everybody’s attention, what if the loud pops were fireworks instead? Kids and parents alike would be jumping out of their seats with joy, not in fear. People would be abandoning their lawn chairs and coolers to get a better look at these bright, colorful blasts, not because there’s a shooter on the loose. That’s about as good an example you’ll get of what can happen in a split second, of what a single decision can mean. How a seemingly normal day can go from good to bad, or even good to great with a single phrase or action.
If you’d like to reach me, my email is always open at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
