Off the top of your head, what’s the worst animal you can think of? Not in terms of their ability to survive or how dangerous they are, just the worst. It’s a vague category, admittedly, but you can probably think of an animal you hate without reason. Aye-ayes are a good example of an animal that’s just not good. If you can’t picture one, I’d advise not looking them up within three hours of when you plan to sleep. Up until recently, they probably would have been my pick for the worst animal. Aside from maybe anteaters. Now, however, I can confidently say that the worst animal is the Greenland shark.
Anything I can tell you about Greenland sharks sounds like a lie, and not even a good one. Aside from anything particularly weird about them, the best description for one would probably be ‘ugly.’ They can grow to be about 21 feet long. Take a second to picture that. Imagine three people, all 6 feet tall, stacked on top of each other. Then add three more feet. That’s the length of this thing.
Due to living in water that’s just above freezing, the Greenland shark swims at 0.76 mph. The fastest speed it reaches is 1.6 mph. An average human swimmer can swim at about 2 mph. Despite this, they’re apex predators.
Horrifyingly, many Greenland sharks have parasites that cause near blindness in their eyes. Lack of vision doesn’t largely affect the sharks’ ability to survive, but the parasites do make them significantly uglier. The flesh of a Greenland shark is also toxic. In case you were wondering.
One of the worst parts of the Greenland shark is its longevity. Their lifespan is too long, by far. Greenland sharks have the longest known lifespan of all vertebrate species. They live an estimated 250 to 500 years. Some of these sharks have been around for multiple major historical events, but they were too busy living underwater to notice! Similar to living too long, their gestation period is an estimated 8-18 years, and they give live birth instead of depositing their eggs in the mud like most sensible creatures.
Aside from how shocking it is that these things exist, and we don’t spend every day talking about them, protecting them is an important effort. Greenland sharks’ conservation status is vulnerable, so it’s important to continue talking about them. As ugly as they are, learning about them is both interesting and important for the environment. Even though I can’t think of a worse animal, which I consider the best achievement an animal can have, it’s still important to discuss the conservation statuses of the Greenland shark and other ugly species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.