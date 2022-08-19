Road rage has always been there, it’s been one of the most enjoyable things people look forward to on their way to and from work every day. It’s simply just part of driving really. However, even though it’s part of our driving culture, it doesn’t mean it’s right.
When I go to and from my dad’s house to my mom’s, I see so much road rage happening, and so many ‘close calls,’ it’s insane, especially because of how dangerous it is. I see people cutting other people off, break checking, the whole bit. How am I supposed to be excited to learn to drive if I risk death every time I get in a car? I mean, I’d be more excited to get a boating license than to drive. Even though I don’t own a boat or have one in the family.
A lot of road rage has to do with complete and utter idiocy on the road. If you don't know how to follow the rules; if you don’t know how to pay attention; and if you don’t know how to be off your phone for more than 20 minutes at a time, then don’t drive. It’s not worth risking the safety of the people around you and yourself if all it means is that you can drive to the supermarket and back. Plus, it’s just selfish.
It’s actually sad how many people don’t know what they’re doing on the road. It’s scary too. It’s as if people treat those around them as if there weren’t other people in the car. Just because someone is enclosed in some metal, it doesn’t mean they aren’t like you. They have organs, a voice, and a reason to be on the road, just like you. I get it, bad days happen, but that’s no reason for you to treat others like they aren’t human. Just because it might feel good to take it out on others, it doesn’t mean the consequences will feel just as good.
The funny thing about road rage is how hypocritical it is. One day someone will perform road rage, and the next day that same person will judge someone else for it. I don’t get it!
Some people want to mount paintball guns to their cars to handle idiocy on the road, while others want to add speakers to their cars, that way they can make crude comments towards others, from the safety of their vehicle. This would be fun, but who knows how people would react to that, considering the number of people shot up in this sweet little town of ours simply because of a little argument on the road.
The moral of the story is: remember who you are, who’s on the road, and the consequences for stupidity, especially if you believe in karma. If you have any input at all feel free to email me at savash.voice12@gmail.com. Remember driving is a privilege.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
