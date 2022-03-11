For the past two weeks in school, my English teacher has drilled the term RAKs into my class’s brains. An RAK stands for a Random Act of Kindness. Whether it’s by complimenting someone on their outfit, or by donating a large sum of money to any given foundation, as long as it’s random, and an act of kindness, you’ve committed an RAK. Wow!
Everyone in my 6th period class had to plan out a random act of kindness that they would go through in the next week or so, which doesn’t make much sense to plan as they’re supposed to be random, but I didn’t care to question my teacher on this matter. Some people just wrote letters, while others went as far as hand making jewelry for their friends. I’m not that one person who made jewelry, but I did write ten letters, so boom.
The overall project was fun, but some of the assignments in between weren’t so fun. But hey, what can I say it’s English class, so my teacher just had to incorporate some actual writing assignments.
I wrote out ten letters to my friends, among them my closest friends. I wrote to them how thankful I am for their kindness, as well as care and support. Even though most of my friends are guys, and even though they tease me for almost everything I do, I still sought it to be in their best interest to tell them how much I care for them and acknowledge what they do for me, and the rest of our little friend group. I wrote some longer letters for my closest friends, and some shorter letters to those who I know, but not on the same level as the rest. And you know what? The joy and shock across all their faces were the best reactions I could ever ask for. I’ve never seen someone smile so hard for a letter, especially, in this day and age as letters are a thing of the past according to some millennials and most of the gen z population.
The point of this article is to share with others my experiences throughout this assignment, but also to inspire others to go out in the world and do something to bring a smile to another person’s face. Good luck out there people. And if you’d like to, you could reach out to me at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.