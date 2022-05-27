Despite what many people will think, I’m going to share my opinions on the recent happenings of the world, involving women and the rights they have of their bodies. Specifically, I’ll be discussing how wrong it is not to let women have their say on what happens to their bodies and everything that comes out of them. Additionally, if you're the type of person who doesn’t like a difference of opinion and can’t handle hearing a 14-year-old girl share her perspective on the world, then I suggest you flip to another article.
From the moment time and history began to the present, women have been controlled, their opinions dismissed, and their bodies sexualized. Of course, more has gone down, but for now I’d like to discuss these three points. Women have had to fight for their right to vote, have had to fight for their right to speak up when things go bad, have had to fight to live a lifestyle and even work a job they want. And still, women are fighting to gain the ‘most prized position in the U.S.,’ the role of a president. With that, it’s not surprising that currently, women don’t even have a say on what goes on with their bodies. However, although I’m not surprised, I sure am disappointed.
Why in the world are we, the female gender, letting men dictate what goes on with us if they don’t even know the struggle of being a girl in the modern world? Don’t get me wrong, I haven’t even faced half of the terrible things’ women go through in this country, let alone the other 194 countries out there. But with the things I have experienced I can tell you it’s no stroll in the park being a girl. Not only am I sexualized and thought little of because I have different genitalia and other features, but I must consider and even sometimes reconsider every decision I make and how it will affect me later. If I wear that, what will happen to me? If I let my guard down, will I get raped? If I speak up, will I regret it later? These are just a few of the many thoughts that go through my head every day. I’m not one to worry, but sometimes these things sit in the back of my head reminding me to be careful.
With that being said, if something bad were to happen to me, if I were to lose my virginity to a predator, if I were to get pregnant, and if this new law were put into place doesn’t that mean I have two options? One: raise the child and wake up every day being reminded of the worst day of my life/never be able to experience life the way I wanted to. Or two: put the child up for adoption just for them to face the terrible tragedy of just another broken system in the U.S. Why is it ok for someone to do something so terrible to women, but it’s not ok if I take the actions that I believe are right for the situation? Why do the same people who cause situations like this, and situations similar to those like this, dictate what I do with my body? Think what you will about the way I express myself, but I’m just being realistic here. I’m only a 14-year-old girl, and I’m already tired of having a uterus and a body favored by many. That’s not ok.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
