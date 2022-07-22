Pair perfectly grilled steak with a cool, creamy sidekick

(Family Features) Firing up the grill and watching tender cuts sizzle on the grates means a mouthwatering meal is on the way, but don’t forget about the dressings and toppings that make summertime dinners truly delicious.
The next time you want to sear a juicy steak, try this Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Chive Butter recipe from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. Thick, tender filet mignon is grilled to a warm medium-rare doneness then topped with cool, creamy, homemade butter: its perfect summer sidekick.
Filet Mignon with blue cheese chive butter
Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Servings: 2
Blue Cheese Chive Butter:
4 ounces unsalted butter, cubed
4 ounces blue cheese
1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Filet Mignon:
2 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Filet Mignons
Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub
To make blue cheese chive butter: In medium bowl, use rubber spatula to fold and incorporate butter, blue cheese, chives, salt and pepper.
Section 18 inches of plastic wrap and place blue cheese chive butter about 6 inches above bottom. Take bottom portion of plastic wrap and place over blue cheese chive butter then shape butter into 1 1/2-inch cylinder.
Continue to roll butter in plastic; pinch ends of plastic wrap while rolling to tighten cylinder.
Once size and tightness are achieved, tie off loose ends of plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator 1-2 hours, until blue cheese chive butter is chilled and firm.
To make filet mignon: Bring filet mignons to room temperature, about 20 minutes; pat dry and season on both sides with rub, to taste.
Prepare grill for 500 F direct heat.
For medium-rare, place steaks on grill 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook 2-3 minutes, or until 130-140 F internal temperature is reached.
Rest 7-8 minutes before serving.
Slice chilled blue cheese chive butter into 1/2-inch pieces and place on top of filets.
