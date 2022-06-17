Summertime is here! That means spending more time outdoors and enjoying the warmer weather and beautiful landscapes around us. It also means grilling in the back yard and sipping on a nice chilled beverage to help keep your cool. One of my favorite chilled beverages is a crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc, and when you can enjoy your wine with a light and delicious meal on the back patio, it makes you dream about endless summers!
Sauvignon Blanc is a widely planted white grape, with very fine wines being produced from vineyards in California, Oregon, France, New Zealand and Australia, South Africa and Chile. As you can tell from this extensive list of regions where the grape is grown successfully, it is fairly versatile. This adaptability often translates to very affordable and widely available wines. Here in California, some of the very best wines come from the Dry Creek Valley, Chalk Hill, Napa Valley and Lake County. If you see the term “Fumé Blanc” on the label, that’s just another name for wine made with Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Some wineries use both terms to differentiate between different styles of wine that they make from the same Sauvignon Blanc grapes.
Speaking of different styles of Sauvignon Blanc, it can be produced with or without the use of oak. Those wines fermented and/or aged in oak barrels will show more richness and body than wines which have not been exposed to oak. Sauvignon Blanc which has been vinified in stainless steel or concrete vessels, without any oak influence, will exhibit more bright acidity and crispness. Both styles do have a fairly high level of acid when compared to many other wines, and it is this acidity that makes it an excellent pairing for this month’s grilled shrimp with guacamole recipe. The wine’s acidity cuts nicely through the delicious fattiness of the guacamole, olive oil and cheese while the nice stone-fruit flavors integrate nicely with the slight spiciness in the recipe. The herbal, or grassy, notes in Sauvignon Blanc go well with the cilantro throughout the dish, and the lime juice blends harmoniously with the tropical fruit notes often found in the wine.
Take my advice and take advantage of your next nice summertime weekend by filling the cooler with a couple of different versions of Sauvignon Blanc, whipping up this quick and light grilled shrimp tostada recipe then kicking off your flip flops and raising your glass to living well. Cheers!
Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com
