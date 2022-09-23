The first days of Fall are a great time to celebrate the harvest season and to savor the last warm days of the year. One great way to do both is to pair a delicious chilled main course with a bright and crisp white wine which complements the meal. Our chilled lobster with orange and basil vinaigrette recipe enjoyed in conjunction with a balanced and bright Pinot Gris is just the right combination for enjoying the transition from one season to the next.
Pinot Gris (the French name), also known as Pinot Grigio (the Italian version), is a grape varietal which can produce a fairly wide range of full-bodied white wine styles. While different wineries typically use one name or the other to market their wines, the grapes used to make the wine are the same. The specific characteristics of the finished wine will depend on where the grapes are grown and how they are worked with in the winery. For instance, a Pinot Grigio that is grown in the northern part of Italy near Venice will have more minerality and acidity than the same grapes grown in a warmer environment which would typically exhibit more fruit flavors and richness. This versatile grape is grown commercially in many places around the globe, including Italy, France, Germany, South Africa, South America, Australia, Oregon, and California. Indeed, some very fine versions are grown and produced right here in our beautiful little part of the planet.
Pinot Gris’ acidity provides a very pleasant contrast to the richness of the lobster, olive oil, Dijon mustard and avocado in the recipe, and the ginger, citrus and tropical fruit notes in the wine combine very nicely with the similar flavors present in the dressing. I would endeavor to keep the wine chilled throughout the meal so that the food and beverage temperatures don’t clash, but I wouldn’t stress over it. If you are able to enjoy this meal on a sun-drenched patio somewhere that doesn’t provide for precise temperature control, I’d say roll with it, enjoy it, and raise a glass to your good fortune. Cheers!
Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com
