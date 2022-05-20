This beautiful May weather we’ve all been enjoying recently has also been appreciated by our grapevines. The warm days and nice level of moisture in the soil from the winter and spring rains has got our vines growing enthusiastically and has us optimistically looking forward to a bountiful crop and another vintage that we can be proud of. This month’s chicken parm-eroni slider recipe has the power and vivacity to match our mood and outlook at this time of year and it needs a wine with enough complexity to complement it without overpowering. Grenache is just such a wine.
Grenache is a light to medium bodied red wine with light tannins and lovely fruit, spice and herbal characteristics. This set of characteristics makes Grenache an especially versatile wine and allows it to pair nicely with a variety of foods. While the acidity and tannins don’t rush to the forefront in this wine, they are discernable enough to stand up to the cheese and butter in the recipe while the nice berry fruit flavors can enhance the chicken and interlace with the tomatoes in the marinara. Grenache’s herbal notes, often reminiscent of oregano and basil, will marry well with the garlic and herbs in the sauce and the light spiciness of the wine sings with the crispy pepperoni.
Grenache is grown in many parts of the world and it thrives in areas with ample heat, such as Spain, Southern France, Southern Italy, Australia and certain parts of Napa and Sonoma Counties. South America is producing an increasing volume of the grapes, which typically go by the Spanish name in that part of the world, which is “Garnacha.” This grape’s versatility makes it excellent for blending and some wonderfully complex wines that include Grenache can be found across the globe. Perhaps the most widely recognized blend here in the states is some combination of the traditional “GSM” grapes, modeled after the wines of the Rhone region of France. “GSM” refers to Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre, three grape varietals which complement each other exceptionally well.
When you make up a batch of these fun and feisty sliders, remember to pair them with a wine that has the same attitude. Pick up a couple of bottles of local Grenache – there are some truly notable versions being produced in Sonoma County, and invite some friends over for a fun feast and a celebration of the good weather and of living the good life. Cheers!
Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com
