As we gear up for this year’s wine grape harvest at Stony Point Vineyard, we watch the weather forecast even more intently than usual and our thoughts are persistently bombarded by equal measures of hopeful anticipation and wary concern. We are expecting a slightly smaller crop than average this year and thus far the quality of the fruit appears to be outstanding. Please cross your fingers along with us in hopes that the remainder of the growing season and ripening process is graced with nice, moderate weather and no surprises.
At this busy time of year, simple meal plans are appreciated, and this month’s recipe is a fairly quick and easy way to prepare a delicious and nourishing dinnertime feast. Choosing the right wine to pair with the dish can be an easy way to elevate the meal, and a high-quality local Chardonnay fits the bill perfectly for our Kona pineapple chicken kebabs.
Chardonnay grapes are very versatile for wine production. They are also the most widely planted grape in our area, as well as being the foundation of the highly-regarded white wines from the Burgundy region of France and a major component of many famed Champagnes and sparkling wines. They have also been successfully cultivated and vinified in many other parts of the world including South America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand and, of course, California. Indeed, some of the finest examples in the world come from right here in Sonoma County, including much of the fruit that was in the Chateau Montelena 1973 Chardonnay which was judged as superior to all of the French offerings in the now famous Paris Tasting in 1976. This surprise victory helped to propel California wines to prominence on the world stage.
The naturally present acid in a well-made Chardonnay is important in this particular pairing as it helps to offset the sweetness from the pineapple chunks on the skewers and pineapple juice and sugar in the marinade. The nice round mouthfeel of Chardonnay is helpful in making the lean chicken breast appear to have a bit more juiciness while some of the toast and oak characteristics which are present if the wine has been aged in oak barrels will integrate very nicely with the char on the meat, pineapple and red bell pepper. One trick that I would suggest with this recipe is to add some of the Chardonnay that you’ll be serving with the meal to the marinade. You can replace some of the other liquid with the wine, or simply add the wine to the other liquids… in either case you’ll find that the Chardonnay adds another subtle layer of flavor to the chicken and that it integrates very nicely with the flavors from the other marinade components.
Fire up the grill to enjoy this quick, light and delicious recipe and open some fine local Chardonnay, then raise a glass and toast the arrival of another harvest season. Cheers!
Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com
