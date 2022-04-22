Spring has burst upon us and with each day getting longer we look forward to summer and yearn for a crisp, fresh, and nicely chilled white wine. This month’s baked cod recipe calls for the same, so I’ve chosen to pair it with one of my favorite Spanish varietals, Albarino. This wine is well-known in Europe and is steadily gaining popularity around the rest of the world. Albarino is a wine grape that has been cultivated in parts of Spain and Portugal for many centuries and has started appearing in California vineyards over the last couple of decades. The planted acreage here is still small, but the wine produced from these balanced and alluring grapes can be absolutely delicious. I hope more consumers will come to appreciate its appeal which, in turn, would allow more wineries to try their hand at producing Albarino, which would incentivize more grape growers to cultivate the varietal.
Albarino is typically a high-acid and light-bodied wine which matches beautifully with many types of seafood. Of course Spain, with its extensive coastlines along both the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, has long relied on these productive bodies of water for much of its cuisine. It makes perfect sense that the wines that they’ve chosen to produce there would pair so well with the local foods. Other Spanish white wines that go well with seafood include Verdejo, Garnacha Blanca and Cava, their typically very well-priced sparkling wine.
Albarino provides exciting aromatics, typically leaning toward citrus and stone fruits. On the palate, Albarino exhibits fruit flavors and a light nuttiness as well as some intriguing minerality, but the bright, tangy acidity is what really stands out. That acidity is what makes this varietal such a great food wine, and what allows it to shine as a natural partner for seafood in general, and with this month’s cheesy cod recipe in particular.
If you generally open Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc to go with your fish dishes, take a little step out of your comfort zone and try a wine that has been pleasing seafood consumers in Europe for generations. There are a few local versions available which are certainly worth seeking out, so grab a bottle or two of Albarino and cook up some light and healthy fish, then raise a toast to trying something delicious and new. Salud!
Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com
