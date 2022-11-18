Wow, talk about a tough assignment! This month I was provided with four delicious holiday-themed recipes. As per my normal process, I set out to determine the single recipe that I thought would make for the most pleasing wine pairing partner. While researching and reflecting on this intriguing quandary, I had a bit of an epiphany; a serendipitous melding of the holiday spirit coupled with a treasure trove of choices. I realized that I didn’t have to choose just one recipe – indeed, I could let my taste buds run free! Then I recognized that I could bring you along for the journey and I was inspired to taste them all! Come along, intrepid reader, explore them all, pair them all, enjoy and appreciate each and every one. #FreeTheTasteBuds!
Let’s start with breakfast. The orange eggs benedict recipe is rich with a bright citrus zip and a satisfying heft to it. Sparkling wine will be the perfect companion for this dish as the acid and effervescence will deftly cut through the Hollandaise sauce and the poached egg and the yeasty spine of a fine bottle of bubbles will absolutely sing with the buttered, toasted baguette.
The next stop on our culinary adventure takes us to the glorious cheeseball. Just the name of this food group brings a smile to my face. I mean it’s got cheese in its name, so you know it will be delicious, then it has ball in its name. Is that because it starts out shaped like a ball, or because you will have a ball while you’re eating it? Both! Pair this crowd pleaser with a nice bottle of Syrah for maximum enjoyment. The moderate acidity and tannins will stand up to the fat in the cream cheese and cheddar cheese, while the fruit and meaty characteristics of the wine go really well with the olives and Worcestershire sauce as well as the chopped meat which is intriguingly incorporated into and around the cheeseball.
Roasted turkey with all the fixings and Pinot Noir. That’s probably all I need to say about this classic combination, but since we’re on a journey together, allow me to provide a bit more texture to that comment. Pinot Noir is often praised for its delicacy and complexity. The lighter body of Pinot Noir is ideal for a mild-flavored meat and its bright acidity cuts through turkey gravy like a scalpel. The light red fruit flavors in the wine go really well with cranberry sauce and the earthiness in a fine bottle is a wonderful partner for turkey stuffing and wild rice.
Let’s roar across the finish line with gingerbread cookies and Port. Port is a fortified wine which means that it has a slightly higher alcohol content than most wines, and it also has a nice dose of residual sugar. Both characteristics allow it to stand up nicely to the sweetness of the cookies, and a nuttier Tawny Port will embrace the baking spices beautifully.
Thank you for joining me on this journey. Now, please, let your taste buds roam!
Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.