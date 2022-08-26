How in the world do you justify the truth when it’s something you don’t want to hear? How do you accept honesty when it’s about something you’re not ready for? There’s nothing like getting really close to someone, just to witness the connections you thought would last forever fall apart in front of your eyes. It’s like an animal being run over by a car. The animal suspects they’ll make it and suspect that they’re in the clear when just out of nowhere, bam! Turns out that creature was in the wrong, and suddenly what it thought it had, disappears like the glaciers in Antarctica.
All my life, I’ve been told honesty is a good thing, even if what you hear isn’t what you want to hear. It’s like the news. What you hear (although it's not always true) is the last thing you ever want to hear, “Another shooting in..”;“Russia announces war on…”;“Over five million have died worldwide to Covid. ”Another fire in...” Even though you want to be in the loop, and even though you should know what’s going on, do you ever just want to be kept in the dark a little longer? Wouldn’t you like to enjoy the moments you're living now before finding out just another thing to add to the long list of terrible things going on?
On top of that, you have everything going on in your personal life as well. For me, I just started at a new school, with people I don’t really know, and I’m getting used to the fact that once again, all my friends are going to different schools as me. I’m also at a point in my life where I need to start choosing a career path, and so with that comes research, planning, etc. With the new school, the projects and homework, the ‘5-year-plan,’ I must maintain the friendships I’ve built across three different schools as well as build connections at my current school. So, with everything happening in my life, and everything that’s happening in the world that I need to be aware of, I’m stuck wondering what to do, when to do it, and how I can turn off my ears and eyes so as not to hear or see anything else that I could possibly not want to hear or see. No more lost connections, no more shootings, no more covid or monkeypox, or whatever! No more war, no more drought, no more fires for goodness sake! How do I switch time off? How do I make everything just stop for a second?
How do I enjoy the time I have with the people I love and care deeply about when in the next twenty minutes they could be gone? How do I enjoy the sports I play when in the next week I could be paraplegic? How do I live in the moment when all I think about is what I had, or what I could have? Or about what could happen and what could’ve happened? How do I just enjoy what I have?
I’m grateful for everything and everyone in my life, but sometimes I forget just how much they mean to me, so when I hear the truth, when people are honest with me about everything that’s going on, and how they feel, I just want to go back to the days where I thought things were perfect. Again, I want to find that switch for time. But unfortunately, I can’t find it.
Email me anytime at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
