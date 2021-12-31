How about some sunrise Mimosas?
2 cups chilled orange juice
1 ½ cups chilled cranberry juice
2 cups chilled Asti Spumante or another sparkling wine
1 orange, cut into 6 slices
In a large pitcher, combine the orange and cranberry juices; mix well. Pour evenly into 6 champagne or wineglasses. Add 1/3 cup Asti Spumante to each glass and garnish with the orange slices. Serve immediately.
Strawberry and Cream roll-ups
¼ cup strawberry preserves (Make sure you use preserves)
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 package of refrigerated crescent rolls
1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the strawberry preserves and cream cheese; mix well. Unroll the crescent rolls and separate into 8 triangles. Spread the strawberry mixture evenly over each triangle. Roll each triangle from the wide end to the point and place seam side down on an ungreased baking sheet, curve into crescents. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden. Allow to cool slightly, then sprinkle with the confectioners’ sugar and serve warm.
Breakfast in a cup
4 sheets phyllo dough
6 eggs
½ cup processed cheese sauce
¼ cup heavy cream
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 6-cup muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Stack the phyllo dough sheets on a cutting board and cut into 6 squares. Place each square in a muffin cup, pressing down so it takes the shape of the cup. Without breaking the yolks, crack each egg into a phyllo cup. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the eggs are cooked and the cups are golden. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the cheese sauce and cream over medium heat, stirring until heated through. Pour over the egg cups and serve immediately.
If you like, season the eggs with salt and pepper before baking.
For dessert you could make a nice chocolate fondue, but how about just cutting up some fresh fruit and serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
