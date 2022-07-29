Drugs are a problem everywhere, especially in the U.S. But why? And what initiatives has the government done to decrease the level of use in the U.S.?
Ever since the start of the pandemic, stress, anxiety, depression, and mental burnout have been increasing among the population in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With that being said, the trend in substance use has increased as well; 13 percent of all Americans had started or started taking larger doses as of 2020. On top of that, overdoses started to become more common; with an 18 percent increase of overdoses nationwide when being compared to the same statistic but a year prior.
Maybe it’s possible that the pandemic added to the overall drug use in the U.S., but it doesn’t seem right to blame the pandemic for it all. It’s safe to say that there were trying drugs because they wanted to, and not just because of the pandemic. But either way, what has the government and other government funded organizations done to prevent overdoses and drug use?
To answer the question, “ONDCP (Office of National Drug Control Policy) did not report on any performance measures or document how its $100 million Drug-Free Communities Support program contributes to achieving specific goals in the Strategy (a program dedicated to effectively improving the U.S. drug crisis), and some programs at HHS’s (Health and Human Services) SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) did not include adequate metrics to link the programs’ activities to the prevention goal. We also found that the approximately $10 million grants to states component of Education’s School Climate Transformation Grant program could more fully provide performance information related to the Strategy’s prevention education goal. Without including performance information for these programs, the Strategy and other companion documents are not comprehensive,” (GAO). Leading me to believe that there wasn’t much help coming from the government, concerning the well-being of those who needed support for such ‘a trying time,’ as put many times by the government itself. This really sucks, because if drugs were taken more seriously at a time that was the most appropriate, maybe the U.S. wouldn’t have record high overdoses, and as much drug trafficking.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office also stated, “Our past work found that the treatment availability for substance use disorders has not kept pace with needs, and the federal government has faced barriers to increasing treatment capacity…as of May 2020, nearly one-third of counties (31 percent) had no facilities offering any level of substance use disorder treatment…shortages in the treatment workforce, insurance reimbursement and payment models, federal and state requirements, and stigma are barriers to expanding substance use disorder treatment.” The Federal Government somewhat admitted they were wrong in this instance, but still they blamed their issues on money. The one thing that the government just doesn’t seem to get enough of is money. Of course! It makes total sense! Money is the single, most important reason people who needed help of the spiral we call addiction couldn’t always get the support needed. How unfortunate, and how lame of an excuse.
So, there you have it, the government, and its little minions (bureaucracies, and ‘non-profit’ organizations) are back at it again with their ‘our needs are more important than theirs' attitude, while here and there a few treatment facilities still stand with the bare minimum and are functioning better than our very own government. I know for a fact that the government does do some good in terms of preventing drug abuse, etc. but it can do better, and with ‘being the voice of the nation,’ and ‘the leading example,’ it doesn’t seem like they’re really ‘leading by example.’
My email is always open at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
