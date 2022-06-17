Music is one of the most socially accepted things in this world. People far and wide use music to their ability. Between making it, listening to it, and finding connections with other people through it, music brings out the best in people— most of the time anyway.
Ever since the beginning of time, humanity has found ways to come together by creating rhythms with the things around them. Even nature has its way of making music: wind, birds singing, crickets chirping, etc.
It’s fascinating to think a few strums of a guitar, along with some vocals and maybe even a little bit of drumming could bring people from all different backgrounds together in one place to share a connection like no other.
So many people pass by each other every day, and don’t share even the simplest greeting, despite the opportunity. Making it so crazy that music is so moving, when not even working in the same space is enough for most people to bond.
There are so many different types of music styles and genres out there too. And each one has been developed carefully over many generations. And even some newer music styles have come a long way from where they’ve started. Sometimes people who don’t even know each other personally collaborate to bring their fan bases original music. That’s just how important music is to and for so many people!
I know a lot of people who use music to articulate their emotions, feelings, and such, so maybe that’s why music is so powerful. Or maybe it’s the flow of the lyrics, or even the beat. It might very well be a combination of all of these things for all I know.
Whatever it is, I’m just so thankful that there’s still something that can bring everybody in a room together, even if the problem of which music to play arises. Email me with any of your topic ideas at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
