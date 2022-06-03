The United States of America is a place many wish to visit one day as it has a diverse population, is rich in all sorts of different kinds of geography, offers many opportunities, the list goes on. But with all of these wonderful things mask the poverty, the broken government, the violence, and the split country. When someone thinks of the American dream, they don’t think of racism, sexism, gun violence or homelessness. They think of the famous people, the vast alcohol selection, many famous points of interest (the Golden Gate Bridge, the Empire State Building, stadiums, museums, etc.), many famous National Parks, etc. What’s changed?
For one, gun violence has been on the rise here for the past couple of decades. Many other countries don’t even fathom the idea of gun violence like Americans do. Between being used to shoot up schools and random stores, guns have become a major issue for the country’s population, and more importantly have become a threat. There are more cases where guns have been used to kill civilians without good reason, than there are cases of guns being used to harm in self-defense. What the heck bro.
For another, homelessness is a rising issue in many parts of the U.S.A., especially California, as many of us have experienced. It’s one thing for the homeless not to have a place to go, and work hard to get back up on their feet, but it’s another when drug use and littering is what we find instead. From the looks of it, this lifestyle doesn’t help anyone. It drives tourism away, it drives the value of neighborhoods down, it’s dirty, and there’s no decent place to live like this. I understand that more often than not homelessness is linked to mental health and other issues, so it’s not chosen per se, but there are better ways to deal with it than to watch as the problem only grows.
Between the crazy increase in taxes, and the horrific laws that are being passed, it seems like this country is in shambles. Not necessarily because of climate change or natural disasters, but because of people. Yeah, that’s right, people are the biggest issue here. Everybody is living so mindlessly that nobody is protecting what our founding fathers and millions of other individuals have built for us, and the generations to come. That’s sad.
How come some countries don’t worry about gun violence on a daily basis, but we do? How come other countries don’t worry about homelessness like we do? Why do we have to face abortion laws when women in other countries are free and safe to do what they believe is right? Why are Americans paying so much for gas when other countries don’t? Who is going to answer my questions? If modern America isn’t the dream, then what is?
However, there are still some things here and there that make me want to stay.
You can reach me at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.