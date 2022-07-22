Let’s keep it simple this time around, folks. It’s summertime and life is busy enough, so let’s put together a surefire meal that will leave everybody happy and feeling spoiled, but which doesn’t take all day and night to prepare. My formula for accomplishing this task is itself quite simple; start with quality ingredients, utilize a straightforward cooking technique and gather the right people to enjoy the meal.
The quality ingredients that I refer to this month include filet mignon, which is one of the most tender cuts of beef, butter and blue cheese, which is one of the most flavorful forms of cheese available, and Merlot, which is one of the richest and most versatile red wines around. In order to assure that everyone at the table feels spoiled, consider buying prime beef, locally produced blue cheese and a nice Sonoma County Merlot from one of the top shelves at your wine shop or grocery store.
Merlot is one of the cornerstone grapes for many of the classic blended wines from the Bordeaux region in France. When properly grown and crafted, Merlot can be a beautifully complex wine all on its own. This varietal often exhibits ample fruit flavors, including berry and cherry flavors, with soft tannins, spices and moderate levels of acidity. This composition makes Merlot a very versatile wine for pairing with a fairly wide range of foods – many meats, nuts, hard cheeses, various sauces and even dark chocolate are enhanced when coupled with this wine. Unfortunately, Merlot’s reputation took a hit several years back when the movie “Sideways” cast it in a negative light. That criticism at the time was not completely unfounded, as mass produced wines (of all varieties) that are grown in inappropriate areas can lack complexity and be disappointing. We are very fortunate to live in one of the best environments in the world for growing top quality wine grapes and many of the Merlots grown and produced here are shining examples of exactly that.
Staying with the theme of keeping your high-end meal simple, I would take advantage of having the grill lit and char up some vegetables to round out your meal. Grilled asparagus, corn on the cob or bell peppers would all go well with the beef and look great on the plate, then adding some grilled peaches or apricots and some fresh, local sourdough bread warmed in foil on the grill would make for a balanced and beautiful dish that will have everybody raving.
Grab a couple of bottles of local Merlot and these other high quality components then put together a memorable meal that will have your friends and family bragging about it. Once everybody’s plates and glasses are filled, I propose raising a toast to simply eating, drinking and living well. Cheers!
Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com
