Picnic-time Deviled Eggs
6 eggs
¼ cup finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1 tablespoon prepared yellow mustard
½ teaspoon black pepper
Place eggs in a large saucepan and add just enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; remove the pan from the heat, cover and let sit for 20 minutes. Drain off the water and run cold water over the eggs. Add some ice cubes and allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Drain the eggs, carefully peel, and cut lengthwise in half. Remove the egg yolks and place in a small bowl. Place the egg whites on a serve platter. Add the remaining ingredients to the egg yolks; mix well. Fill each egg white half with an equal amount of the egg yolk mixture. Serve or cover and chill until ready to serve.
Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley or paprika for the burst of color.
Tangy Barbecued Spareribs
5 pounds pork spareribs
1 teaspoon salt
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
2 cups sweetened applesauce
½ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
Place the ribs in a soup pot and add just enough water to cover them. Add the salt and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Partially cover and cook for 45-60 minutes, or until almost tender. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the oil and sauté the onion and garlic over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes, or until tender. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the remaining ingredients (except the ribs); mix well. About 10 minutes before the ribs finish boiling, preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Drain the ribs, brush with the sauce, place on the grill, and close the grill cover. Grill the ribs, turning them over frequently and basting with the sauce each time you turn them, for about 12- to 15 minutes or until they are browned and glazed.
If you prefer to bake instead of grill, just preheat the oven to 400 degrees, place the boiled ribs on a rimmed baking sheet and baste with the sauce. Bake for 30 minutes or until browned and glazed, turning, and basting halfway through the cooking. Serve with the remaining barbecue sauce.
Veggie Cabbage Slaw
½ of a medium head green cabbage, shredded
½ of a medium head red cabbage, shredded
2 large cucumbers, seeded and diced
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
½ cup olive oil
½ cup apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup sugar
1 ½ teaspoons salt
In a large bowl, toss together the green and red cabbages, the cucumbers, onion, and corn. In a small bowl combine the remaining ingredients; pour over the salad and toss well. Serve, or cover and chill until ready to serve.
Grilled Veggie Kebabs
Ten 10-inch metal or wooden skewers
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 medium yellow squash, cut into 20 chunks
1 red onion, cut into 20 chunks
1 medium zucchini, cut into 20 chunks
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 20 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the oil, vinegar, garlic powder, salt, and pepper; mix well. Alternately thread 2 chunks each of the squash, onion, and zucchini onto each skewer. Place in a 9 X 13 baking dish and pour marinade over the vegetables. Marinate for 30 minutes, turning halfway through the marinating. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat and grill the kebabs for 8 to 10 minutes or fork-tender, basting occasionally with the marinade.
Limesicle Pie
1 pint lime sherbet, softened
One 9-inch graham cracker pie crust
1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
1 teaspoon grated lime peel
Spread the lime sherbet in the pie crust, then spread the vanilla ice cream over the sherbet. Sprinkle with the grated lime peel, cover and freeze for 3 hours or until firm.
To give this a fancy look, just before serving, top each piece with half a lime slice.
