Creamy Salsa
2 packages of reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
1 cup. Salsa
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, with an electric beater on low speed, beat the cream cheese and salsa until well mixed. Spread in a 9-inch pie plate and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through and the top is golden.
Remember this can be as spicy as you want depending on the salsa you use. Top it off with chopped scallions or sliced olives before serving. Have plenty of different kinds of crackers ready.
Stuffed spuds
6 large baking potatoes
¼ cup vegetable oil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 can white chunk chicken, drained and flaked
2 cups shredded pepper-Jack cheese, divided
3 scallions, chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Scrub the potatoes and pierce the skins several times with a fork. Bake for 55-60 minutes for 12 to 15 minutes or until tender. You may microwave potatoes if you desire. Allow to cool slightly, then cut each potato lengthwise in half. Using a spoon, scoop out the pulp, leaving a ¼ inch thick shell; reserve the pulp for another use. In a medium bowl, combine the oil, salt, and pepper. Rub the potato shells inside and out with the oil mixture, coating completely and place on a large-rimmed baking sheet. In another bowl, combine the chicken, 1 cup cheese, the scallions and mayonnaise; mix well and spoon equally into the potato shells. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the edges are crispy and brown.
You may add cheese, sour cream, or bacon bits before serving.
Meatball Hoagies
4 pounds ground beef
2 cans French-fried onion, coarsely crushed
1 cup Italian-flavored breadcrumbs
4 eggs
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 jar beef gravy
1 tablespoon prepared white horseradish, drained
1 jar spaghetti sauce
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
8 hoagie rolls, split
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine the ground beef, onions, breadcrumbs, eggs, salt, and pepper; mix well. Shape into 24 meatballs and place on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until cooked through and no pink remains. In a medium saucepan, combine the gravy and horseradish over low heat. In another pan, combine the spaghetti sauce and Parmesan cheese over low heat. Simmer both sauces for 5 minutes or until heated thoroughly. Place 3 meatballs on each hoagie roll and serve with bowls of each sauce for topping the sandwiches.
Carmel Corn
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
½ cup butter
¼ cup honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
12 cups popped popcorn
1 can mixed nuts.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. In a small saucepan bring the brown sugar, butter, and honey to a boil over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and add the vanilla, mix well. In a large bowl combine the popcorn and nuts. Pour the brown sugar mixture over the popcorn and nuts and stir until thoroughly coated. Spoon onto 2 ungreased large, rimmed baking sheets and bake for 1 hours. Stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely until crispy. Serve or store in an airtight container until ready to serve.
Serve some large chocolate cookies and a favorite drink for dessert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.