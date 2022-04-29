Navigation is something that’s been developed over the span of many, many, many years, but with modern technology, is map-reading still important? We’ve all heard of the GPS navigation system, and I’m sure we all use the tool one way or another. But just because we have this easy access piece of technology, does it mean we should stop using or practicing the map-reading skill? No matter what the GPS resource brings to the table, it’s a must have skill to be able to read maps.
Map-reading is one of those things that are pretty tedious to figure out. Not only that, but it can take a long time and it’s not always accurate when there’s no ‘answer key.’ But although GPS are reliable, they aren’t perfect. They can lose connection; they aren’t necessarily always ‘up to date’ in terms of new buildings or locations. Plus, there’s a battery life that will need recharging over time.
Don’t get me wrong, GPS systems are so very useful, plus they give some sort of company on lonely car rides. And, since they can tell you directions by voice, it’s hands free, and keeps drivers’ eyes on the road. But for the sake of the infamous ‘worst case scenarios’ it’s best to have at least some understanding when it comes to map-reading. It’s also a useful skill in a forest or in isolated territories if you know, you get lost.
I guess the ultimate question here is why not have the skill to read maps? What’s so bad about knowing how to work a GPS system and read maps? Don’t you dare say, “it’s too much work.” Because I’m sorry, but a lot of things in life require hard work, but that’s another conversation.
All in all, the overwhelming idea in this article is to learn how to read maps and maybe use it sometime. Technology is useful and easy to use (sometimes) but the ‘old fashioned way’ works just as well. Do you happen to have topic ideas? If so, email me at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
