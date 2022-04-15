What does it take to be considered scarred on the inside? Does it take trauma? What about abuse or manipulation? And when can we recognize good scars from bad ones? There’s no easy answer to any of these questions, but there definitely are answers.
Internal scars are similar to those that are external as they have layers, and they only show when you reveal them. Although, they are different because they aren’t physically there. And by this, I mean there isn’t a buildup of skin on the inside, at least not the scars I’m referring to.
To be scarred on the inside takes anything from being abused to losing a beloved pet. It really depends on the person and to what they’ve gone through as a person, and what they consider offensive, or harmful to them emotionally and mentally. But I think for everyone, trauma, abuse, and manipulation cause internal scarring because it wears down on someone and is so very draining.
How can we tell scars that are from experiences that make us stronger apart from scars that are from experiences that broke us down? That’s hard. And quite honestly, I don’t know. But from my experience the scars that are from being put down, are the scars that have me guarded about things. They’re the scars that dictate how open or not open I am to something. The scars I have from working hard to get to a given place, are the scars that make me more confident in my actions and in who I am. But for you, the stranger holding this dead tree, it depends. Because you and I, although we are equal, are different. And that’s why I don’t have a complete answer.
Take a second and reflect on yourself as a person. And after that, take a second and appreciate how far you’ve come, and if you haven’t come far then take a second to appreciate how far you’re willing to go, and start making the changes for better or for worse. Be the person you want to be and live the life you want to live. And if you have to take a leap of faith to get there, then so be it.
My inbox is always open, so feel free to email me with any questions, comments, concerns, or even snappy remarks at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
