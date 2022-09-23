When everything in our lives collide in the most imperfect, catastrophic way, it feels like our mind won’t be able to handle it. It feels like our body will be busier transforming into dust than trying to keep us alive, even if we aren’t thriving. It’s in these moments that everything around us feels like it’s purposely working against us to see us fail, to push us to our limits until our limits are pushed too far.
I’m in no mood to talk about how to get through times like this. Generally, I try to have an explanation for everything that happens, but honestly, life isn’t always about butterflies and rainbows, sometimes you just must face things the way they are and accept it. Your mind might be at greater peace to just accept things the way they are, instead of always trying to find an explanation for everything. Sure, everything happens for a reason, but it doesn’t mean you have to decipher everything in search of said reason.
Just about everything I do is built on the idea that if I work hard the outcome will be worth all that I do, but sometimes it’s just so exhausting to always try and do my best. I find myself frustrated often at myself for not being ‘good enough’ when all I do is try hard. How do I justify being mentally exhausted with good work? Life is no walk in the park, and the older I get the more I realize it. Sometimes I’m haunted by the idea of my future, because all the things I want to accomplish come off as intimidating, especially because I’m not even done with my first year of high school yet.
At times like this I just want to wake up in the morning and do nothing. All I want to do is stare blankly at a wall while the day passes, only to wake up the next day and go to school, learning things I don’t understand just to face a quiz I don’t know how to do.
Life is full of ups and downs, but I guess that’s part of the experience. How we handle it is what I think says the most about who we are. And even though we feel like punching a hole into the wall, we must contain ourselves and express how we feel through ‘rational’ behavior. Life doesn’t make sense, but I guess nothing really does.
Email me anytime at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
