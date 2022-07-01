In July, the big holiday is Independence Day on July 4. This is the day in 1776 that the 13 colonies declared their independence from the British Empire. This didn’t happen overnight. Each colony had different personalities but were united in rebelling against King George. He put pressures on the colonies by enacting a “succession of draconian taxes and laws” to include luxury goods such as tea and sugar. This led to more oppressive laws and actions.
In 1765 the Quartering Act allowed British soldiers to enter your home and force you to feed and shelter them. In 1768 British ships came to Boston Harbor in a show of force, and in 1770 during a street fight British soldiers killed 4 colonists in what became known as the Boston Massacre. The Boston Tea Party followed in 1773. King George continued to use force to quell the colonists which came to a head and the start of the Revolutionary War when the militia from Lexington and Concord battled British soldiers on April 19, 1775.
The Continental Congress convened on June 7, 1776, in Philadelphia and a motion by Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee was introduced calling for independence. After heated debate, a five-person committee was formed to draft a formal statement of breaking away from Great Britain. They were Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, John Adams of Massachusetts, Roger Sherman of Connecticut, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania, and Robert R. Livingston of New York. On July 2, 1776, the congress voted in favor of Lee’s resolution for independence and formally adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4th.
In Rohnert Park this year, the city is holding a “RP JUBILEE” at the Community Center on the Fourth from noon until 4 p.m. The theme is “Honoring Yesterday, Celebrating Today.” The opening band, Notorious, will play at 12:30 p.m. and the headline band, Wonder Bread 5, follows at 2 p.m. There will be games, pie baking contest, a cornhole tournament, kids parade and of course food and beverages.
According to the National Today website there are also 458 other holidays in July. Many are cultural, some pertain to health, of course you have a wide variety of food and beverage celebrations, some special interest events, and many causes, relationship, or appreciation days in July. Let’s look at just a few of them.
Our neighbors to the north celebrate Canada Day on July 1. This is the anniversary of the Constitution Act which combined the original three territories into the single nation of Canada in 1867. Did you know that the first of July is also Zip Code Day? Zip codes came to the United States in the early 1960s as an idea to help speed mail travel. They’ve now gone beyond that initial purpose and are used in collecting geographical statistics, internet routing, used for credit card authorization, identifying legislative districts or insurance-related rates. The system was invented by Robert A. Moon, a career postal employee who worked for 20 years to implement this program.
July is also French American Heritage Month. Like other Heritage Months, it’s designed to honor the significant contributions made by the approximately 11.8 million Americans of French- or French-Canadian descent that reside or work in the United States. The United States and France share a long history together. In 1778 they recognized America’s right to be independent. In 1881 it was the French that presented The Statue of Liberty to our country. In 1917 we sent troops to France as part of the American Expeditionary Force. This marked the first time our nation sent troops to defend foreign soil. Over 1.2 million people speak French at home in our country according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
You might also see “Eid al-Adha” on your calendar listed as a holiday this month but not know what that is all about. It’s a Muslim holy day that is celebrated on July 10 this year. This religious ceremony honors the Prophet Ibrahim who is known in Judaism and Christianity as Abraham. He was given many trials and tests throughout his life. One was when he was commanded by Allah (or God) in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismael. They both went to Mount Moriah, but when Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, Allah sent a large ram to be slaughtered instead. Eid al-Adha is one of the biggest Islamic holidays of the year and it marks the end of Hajj. Hajj is the obligatory sacred pilgrimage for Muslims to Mecca. The main ritual of the day is to make a sacrifice of a goat, sheep or camel which is then distributed by thirds. One third to friends and neighbors, another goes to the poor, and the final third is for the family.
