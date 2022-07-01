Mixed Berry Salad
1 medium head iceberg lettuce, washed and cut into bite sized pieces
1-quart fresh strawberries, washed, hulled, and sliced
½ pint fresh blueberries, washed
1 bottle of Italian dressing
½ of a small onion, finely chopped
1/3 cup sugar
In a large salad bowl, combine the lettuce, strawberries, and blueberries. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; mix well and add to the lettuce mixture. Toss and serve.
Hot Diggity Dogs
8 hot dogs
1 can baked beans (to give more flavor, add 2 tablespoons light brown sugar, 1 tablespoon ketchup and 2 tablespoons real bacon bits and cook until well combined and heated through)
8 hamburger buns, split
Heat the dogs on a stove or grill and heat up the beans and go to town enjoy the hot dog.
Show your patriotism and go to your local bakery and order some red, white, and blue cookies.
Patriotic Milk Shakes
1 quart strawberry ice cream
1 cup milk
½ cup strawberry preserves
¼ cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
¼ cup fresh blueberries, washed
In a blender combine the ice cream, milk, and strawberry preserves. Blend for 1 to 2 minutes or until well combined. Pour into 4 glasses and top each with a dollop of whipped topping. Top with the blueberries and serve immediately.
