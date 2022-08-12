Among the 3,000 species of ladybugs, the type most familiar to gardeners is the one with a black-spotted orange back. But ladybugs can also be black or yellow, with or without white, red, or yellow spots. Two of the most common are the intriguingly named twice-stabbed ladybug and the convergent ladybug. Convergent ladybugs often swarm in the fall, entering houses and buildings in great numbers. The easiest way to make your house a ladybug free zone is to vacuum up the intruders.
In the garden, ladybugs larvae can consume up to 40 aphids in an hour; both adults and larvae are predators. While ladybugs have a flighty reputation, they will stay put if they have a supply of food and water-including nectar and pollen rich plants and their favorite soft-bodied insects- and are not harmed by pesticides. When buying ladybugs start with about 100 ladybugs per 1,000 square feet; if they have enough food and water, they will stay and lay eggs in a few weeks. Release them in your garden in the evening when it is calm, and they have dew to drink. If it is dry, sprinkle your plants first. Place a handful of ladybugs around the base of a plant where you see pests and repeat every 20 feet.
If purchased ladybugs arrive before there are insects for them to eat in the garden, you can store them for three weeks in the refrigerator.
Keep ladybugs at home by offering a hibernation site. Pile dead leaves, hay, straw, or other organic mulch at the base of a fence or around plants to serve as winter lodgings.
