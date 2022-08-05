The great pollinators. Bees are essential in any garden. In their search for nectar and pollen, they carry pollen from flower to flower, facilitating fertilization in many edible and ornamental plants.
Bumble bees are more effective pollinators than honeybees, but for every plant there is a talented wild bee waiting to do its job. The shy, unobtrusive mason bee is among the finest pollinators because it works in weather too chilly and wet for other bees. Attract it with blocks of wood in which you have drilled holes 5 inches deep and ½ inch in diameter. Without help, mason bees’ nest in the holes in trees left behind by woodpeckers.
Attract a range of pollinators by growing flowers that secrete nectar and have a long blooming season. Good choices in a sunny border include bee balm, butterfly bush, cardinal flower, and goldenrod. Tuck in a few fragrant herbs, such as lavender and rosemary and don’t forget flowering vines, such as clematis, honeysuckle and climbing roses. Tubular flowers attract butterflies and hummingbirds. Hummers often lap up tiny insects as they sip flower nectar.
When you treat plants for insect pests, protect bees in one of three ways. First, never use an insecticide on plants-whether fruit trees, flowering shrubs or vegetables-while they are in bloom; wait until the petals have fallen. Control pests with insecticidal soap; neither will harm bees. When using more potent pesticides, cover plants with an old sheet for a day after you spray to exclude innocent pollinators.
On melons and cucumbers, blossoms are open for only one day. If an insecticide is needed, apply it in late afternoon, when most bees have returned to their nests. Pollinators are most active during the morning hours. Avoid wearing perfume or cologne with a floral scent hen you are working in the yard or garden. While it may attract bees, it also attracts wasps-especially the ubiquitous and annoying yellow jacket.
If you get stung, soothe the pain by applying a past of baking soda mixed with water or rubbing alcohol to the sting. A folk remedy that may offer some relief is to gently rub the area with a freshly sliced white onion or potato.
