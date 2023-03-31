Exciting and romantic, perennials die back in winter and will now emerge again this spring, which is March 20. They vary in winter hardiness and tolerance of humid heat. Peonies thrive where winters are cold and summers milk. In a warmer climate, some daylilies and daisies hold onto a little green growth through the coldest part of winter. Wherever you live, there are dozens of perennials that you can use to bring color and fragrance to your garden, year after year.
From shade-tolerant Hostas to hibiscus that love to bake in summer sun, discovering perennials that like your yard as much as you like them turns season of flower gardening into a fascinating adventure.
Look for perennials that bear variety names, which often bloom longer and stronger than perennials that can be grown from seed. Named varieties usually cost more because they are propagated from cuttings or divisions rather than from seed, but it is so worth it.
If you start perennials from seed, be prepared to wait a year, or maybe even longer for the plants to bloom. Most perennials need to sit through a period of cold weather before they will develop lots of buds and flowers.
If you need to cover an area quickly and economically, purchase perennials that reseed readily. Some are yarrow, columbine, lamb’s ears, bellflower and pulmonaria.
Because perennials bloom for short time, select plants with attractive foliage. Bergenia, plumbago and many sedums have waxy leaves. Bleeding heart, coral bells and cranesbills exhibit “cut” leaves. Hostas offer interesting variegation patterns and perennials with gray foliage such as Russian sage will go with everything.
We often wonder when perennials will bloom. There are perennials for ever site, style, and level of gardening skills.
In spring Ajuga, baptisia, basket-of-gold, Bergenia, bleeding heart, columbine, coral bells, foamflower, hellebore, lady’s mantle, peony, poppy, primrose, pulmonaria, thrift, and viola.
It is wise to fertilize the perennials in spring. Perennials make much of their new growth in spring, so that is when they need the most nutrients. Your best choice is a balanced, time-release fertilizer or an organic fertilizer, such as aged compost or thoroughly rotted manure.
To prolong bloom time, deadhead perennials religiously, snipping or snapping the spent flowers off the stems.
