Easy to grow and always productive, blackberries seldom have problems with pests and diseases. Several varieties are thornless, although many of the best tasting blackberries grow on canes that are well-defended with stickers. All blackberries bear fruit on one-year-old canes. In other words, the new canes that grow one summer bear fruit the next. Try blackberries in a place where they can grow into a hale and healthy hedge that deters unwanted visitors including hungry deer.
Prune annually after the final harvest. Cut to the ground any canes that bore fruit, which reduces possible disease problems and makes way for a new crop of canes. In late summer pinch off the tips of the new canes to encourage short lateral branches to form.
However, when pruning wear long heavy-duty gloves to prevent the thorns from reaching up to your elbows.
If you want more blackberry plants bend the tip of a blackberry stem to the ground in summer and weigh it down with a stone. By the following spring, the tip will have roots and it can be dug and moved to a new spot.
You should plant a new patch every five to ten years because cultivated blackberries pick up pests that lower productivity over time. Choose a new spot as far from the old site and any wild brambles as possible. Purchase only plants certified as virus or disease free.
In frigid climates, separate the blackberry stems from the support and spread them out on the ground. Cover them thickly with conifer branches or dried mulch to protect against severe cold. I don’t know for sure if Sonoma County would have cold enough weather to practice this. Uncover them in spring and prune back any canes that show no leaf buds by late spring.
You can also enhance an archway or fence with the lush foliage and white flowers of thornless blackberries, such as the Navaho or Chester. Or you can also create a fan espalier to best see the stems and fruit. In midsummer, when the current year’s canes are pruned back to the ground, begin training the new green stems into a fan shape by fastening them with plastic ties to a grid or trellis.
Pick blackberries when they are dead ripe. Blackberries taste best when they are fully ripe which is often a day or two after they turn black. Harvest when they are still glossy but have just begun to soften. Blackberries are easy to freeze, or you can use them to make cobblers, pies, or wonderful jelly.
