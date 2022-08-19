Wasps comprise a large family of insects that includes hornets and yellow jackets. All are fierce predators of many common garden pests. Some members of the family, unfortunately, also damage fruit and deliver painful stings.
Yellow jackets and other wasps prey on fly larvae, beetle grubs, ants, and caterpillars. If you think their benefit to your garden outweighs the risk of getting stung, don’t destroy their papery nests unless they are close to outdoor living areas or someone in the family is allergic to insect bites. Yellow jackets nest in the ground and can make mowing dangerous. Spray a wasp-killing aerosol pesticide into the nest at night when the wasps are at rest.
Many beneficial wasps are so small, usually less than ¼ inch long-that you might not be able to see them. But you can find their handiwork. All beneficial wasps are parasitoids, meaning that they lay their eggs on an insect host, usually on eggs or larvae. The developing wasps then form cocoons on the host. If you see a grub or caterpillar with small, rice like pouches on it, you have beneficial braconid wasps in your garden.
You can buy beneficial wasp eggs from mail-order insectaries and garden catalogs. Follow directions for releasing them as some wasps should be set loose over a period of several weeks. Don’t bother to buy them unless you are sure the pests they use as nurseries are in your garden.
Encourage beneficial wasps to stick around by growing the adults’ favorite nectar sources, which include numerous flowers, such as goldenrod, clover, coreopsis, marguerite, sunflowers, yarrow, coriander, parsley, and tansy.
To avoid stings, don’t use scented products when you work in the garden, including perfume, scented sunscreen, or hairspray. Also avoid light blue or yellow clothing and work outside in the evening when wasps are less active.
To keep wasps off fruit, cover ripening fruits with muslin or pantyhose tied at both ends- right on the tree.
Build a bug trap to get rid of yellow jackets that appear from unknown places, Cut the top off a plastic bottle, and invert it inside its base to make a funnel, securing the edges with tape if necessary. Pour sugared water into the bottle and hang it in a tree or simply set it where yellow jackets are active. The wasps will climb in to reach the liquid and will either drown or be unable to climb out.
