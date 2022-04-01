Don’t waste time getting rid of aphids the first time you see them; these pests reproduce rapidly. They not only suck the nutrients from plants but can also spread any number of plant viruses, including bean mosaic virus and cucumber mosaic virus. If hundreds of aphids cover stem tips or they are clustered on the undersides of individual leaves, pinching off the infested plant part is easier than trying to kill the aphids.
To tackle aphids on rosebushes or other plants, bury dried or cut-up banana peels an inch or two deep around the base of the aphid-prone plants and soon the little suckers will pack up and leave. Don’t use whole peels or the bananas themselves, though; they tend to be viewed as tasty treats by raccoons, squirrels, gophers, rabbits and other animals who will damage plant roots as they dig up the fruit.
A simple and effective spray for aphids is 2 tablespoons of dishwashing liquid in 1 gallon of water. For another good spray, mix 1 tablespoon of liquid soap and 1 cup of vegetable oil, then add 2 teaspoons of the mixture to a gallon water-but don’t use it on squash, cauliflower or cabbage which can suffer leaf burn. When using either recipe, spray the plants with the mixture and follow with a spray of water. Wait about 15 minutes, then repeat.
Sprinkle wood ashes over bushes and low-lying plants; they are caustic and will dehydrate and suffocate aphids. Use a shaker with large holes, such as a grated-cheese container or sprinkle them on by hand. After a day, wash away the ashes with a hose.
The smell of citrus pleases humans, but aphids don’t like it. To make a pleasantly fragrant spray to use against aphids that have found plants on your porch or patio, blend the rind of a lemon with 1 quart of water and add a few drops of dishwashing liquid before spraying it on plants.
Use your blender to make organic aphid killers. Puree three or four jalapeno peppers and three cloves of garlic with 1 quart of water, strain and use as a spray. A mixture of mineral oil and garlic also works.
Rotenone-and pyrethrum-based sprays are effective against aphids and harmless to humans but using them is something of a trade-of, since both kill earthworms and beneficial insects. Follow the directions on the container. Spray in the evening and be careful not to contaminate the adjacent soil.
What is that squirmy thing? Larvae is the term for immature insects that undergo a complete metamorphosis on their way to adulthood. Most beetle larvae are called grubs. Fly larvae are called maggots, both larvae are worms or caterpillars, and butterfly larvae are caterpillars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.