Tiny whitefly adults-about 1/16 inch long resembling moths with white powdery wings. Shake a suspect plant. If a white cloud rises, the plant has whiteflies.
Watch for whiteflies outdoors as soon as the weather warms, they attack may vegetables and flowers. Indoors, look for them in fall, when they come in from the cold particularly like chrysanthemums and poinsettias. Affected plants have yellowing, sticky foliage and may become covered with black mold that grows on the honeydew secreted by whiteflies.
Don’t waste money buying yellow sticky traps to catch whiteflies. Instead, make your own by coating yellow construction paper with petroleum jelly. Place the traps on sticks on the ground a few inches from plant foliage or hang them over trays of seedlings or infested houseplants.
Nicotiana or catnip lures whiteflies away from other plants, plant some marigolds or nasturtiums among more susceptible plants, such as salvias.
Control whiteflies on house plants by wiping the leaves with cotton dipped in diluted rubbing alcohol. You can also spray with insecticidal soap, pyrethrum or a solution made by mashing garlic cloves in water.
Suck them up by using a small handheld vacuum to scour whiteflies off leaves or even out of the air as they hover over plants.
Know your enemy. Be sure to identify the pest correctly and choose the appropriate pesticide. Find out about the pest’s life cycle and habits so you can treat it effectively.
Insecticidal soap is one of the best cures for soft-bodies pests, such as aphids, mites, and leaf miners. It is safe on most plants and nontoxic to beneficial insects and animals. But don’t spray it in direct sun, in extreme heat or during drought, because it can injure the leaves of some plants.
