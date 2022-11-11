Mosquitoes love their breeding ground. Mosquito eggs, larvae, and pupae all need water; only the adult is non-aquatic. If you eliminate all sources of still water near your house, you can reduce the number of young mosquitoes that develop into biting adults.
Fix or get rid of any receptacle that holds stagnant water, such as a gutter that doesn’t drain properly or a rain barrel you are no longer using. Also cover a receptacle that hold water permanently, including wells and cisterns.
Remove water that pools in the holes of large tree trunks-a perfect mosquito breeding ground. An alternative is to coat the water’s surface with a small amount of vegetable oil to smother any developing larvae.
Cover rain barrels and other water receptacles with custom lids. Attach a fine-mesh screen to a removable frame sized to fit the container opening securely. Rainwater will pass through the screen easily, but mosquitoes won’t be able to reach the surface to breed.
A special strain of Bt that is lethal to mosquito larvae is sold as little briquets or dunks which can be placed in any container of still water. Most stores that sell pond supplies have them. You can even place small pieces in a birdbath (don’t worry-it won’t hurt the birds).
Don’t let water sit too long in the saucers under potted plants after rain or watering-adult mosquitoes may lay eggs there, and mosquito larvae need only a tablespoon or two of water to grow into adults.
Goldfish can be the perfect allies in the war against mosquitoes. A yard that includes a garden pond stocked with goldfish often has fewer mosquitoes than yards with no water at all, because the pond works as a natural mosquito trap. When sitting on your deck or patio after dark use a fan. Mosquitoes are weak fliers and often can’t make it to your skin if you are surrounded by fast-moving air.
To keep mosquitoes from biting you, try a mixture of essential oils diluted with baby oil. It is often effective for a short time, although it is not nearly as long lasting as a repellent that contains chemical DEET.
