Slugs and snails: These little critters are the culprits if you find leaves filled with holes that have clean edges, often with a shiny trail of slime left behind.
To repel snails and slugs you can spread sawdust, wood ashes, crumbled eggshells, or diatomaceous earth around plants to keep them away. Strips of gritty sandpaper also. Work. To stop slugs and snails from getting into your potted plants, put used sanding disks under the bases of your pots. Just make sure the sandpaper is wider than the pot base.
Spray leftover coffee onto plants that are being bothered by slugs or snails. Mollusks are easily poisoned by caffeine, which enters their bodies as soon as the coffee touches them.
Make a trap by propping an upside-down flowerpot up on one side and putting a piece of orange or grapefruit rind inside in the evening. Next morning you will find the critters inside. Use unturned half-grapefruit rinds as lethal traps before discarding them. Slug will use them as shelter, making them easy to gather up.
You can also trap them with beer by setting a margarine tub, so the rim is at soil level and pour in an inch of stale beer. They will crawl in and drown. Dump the container and add new beer every day.
Hair is horrible as far as slugs are concerned. Save hair from hairbrushes or pet combs and place it beneath plants being damaged by slugs.
Snails and slugs won’t crawl across copper; it gives them a slight electrical shock. Attach copper strips 3 inches wide to stripes to create a barrier around a flowerbed or glue them to the sides of the pot.
Fight slugs with vegetation. The one good thing about crabgrass is that it is poisonous to slugs. If you have a patch gather some of the leaves9without seeds) chop them into pieces and dry them for a few days. When you need slug bait; mix the dried leaves with some cornmeal and beer and place the crabgrass cookies where the slugs will be sure to find them.
Plants that are reputed to repel snails include azaleas, apricots, basil, beans, California poppies, corn, chard, daffodils, fennel, fuchsias, grapes, ginger, holly, parsley, Peruvian lilies, pumpkins, plums, rhododendrons, rhubarb, sage, and Swedish ivy.
