Pros and cons of ants. Gardeners usually consider ants to be pests and it is true that ants can loosen the soil around young plants, causing them to die. Some species shelter and protect aphids so they can feed on the aphids’ sweet honeydew. On the positive side, ants can improve air circulation in heavy soils, and their burrows improve water drainage.
Give ants an eviction notice. Mix equal parts of water and white vinegar and spray it into anthills and around areas where you can see ants. They hate the smell of vinegar, and it won’t take long for them to move on. Keep the spray bottle handy for outdoor trips and to keep ants away from picnic or play area.
Scatter talcum powder liberally around house foundations and known points of an entry. Other effective organic repellents include cream of tartar, boras, powdered sulfur, and oil of cloves.
Plant mint around the foundation of your house. Besides keeping ants away, the mint leaves can be brewed into delicious caffeine-free tea.
A mash of hot chiles and water will keep ants away. You can make another repellent by pureeing a few orange peels and a cup of warm water in the blender. Pour it directly into an anthill early in the morning.
Boric acid mixed with sugar is an effective ant poison-but only in gardens with no children or pets. Spread it on a piece of wood or stone near the nest, then cove it to protect it from rain. The foraging ants will love it and take some of the poison back to their nests.
To get rid of a colony, first plug the drainage hole of a large flowerpot with a cork or tightly wadded plastic wrap, then place the pot upside down over the anthill. Heat a tea kettle of water to boiling and flood the surrounding soil. While you heat a second kettle of water, ants will seek shelter in the overturned pot. Quickly turn it upright and fill it with boiling water.
Create an ant barrier around plants, on front steps and between garden rows with a sprinkling of agricultural lime bonemeal or powered charcoal.
