Have you ever thought about all the problem creatures in your lawn? There are crawling, flying, swimming and most definitely gnawing-there are literally thousands of types of leaf-eating bugs, beetles and root-chewing grubs that may infest your yard, lawn, and garden. But with due diligence and some home remedies and natural repellents, you can usually take care of the problem. If you can’t learn to live with the few that don’t respond to environmentally friendly repellents, use chemicals only sparingly and always take precautions to protect yourself and beneficial insects that feed on other bugs.
Keep a bar of soap next to your outdoor water faucet. When you wash your hands, rinse them into your watering can. Then, when you water your plants, they will get a nice dose of soap, which is a mild insecticide that kills soft-bodied bugs.
Rotate your veggies. It is the best way to make sure that surviving pests from last year’s garden, which waited through winter in the soil, have a hard time finding the plants they most like to eat.
Attract apple and other fruit tree pests with this solution, place in milk jugs and hand from the tree limbs. Combine 1 cups each of water, vinegar, and sugar and you will collect lots of insects that mistake the mixture for ripening fruit.
Make a fly trap from the same mixture and put it in jars whose lids have punched holes just wide enough for the flies to get through. Place the traps on your deck pr porch so the flies are caught before they come into your house.
Although June bugs don’t eat plants, their larvae damage the lawn, and they make spending evenings outdoors unpleasant. On a rainless night, fill a large tub with water and place a lamp or shop light over it. Turn the light on after dark and many of the June bugs that fly toward it will accidentally drop into the tub. Shiny silver mulch helps prevent thrips and other insects from finding your plants under this mulch because as they pass by, they are confused by the light and fly away. You can make your own reflective mulch by placing sheets of wide, heavy-duty aluminum foil around plants and anchoring them with stones.
