No garden is pest free, but a well-tended garden contains a balance of beneficial predators and healthy, resistant plants along with a tolerable number of undesirable insects and other pests. Use pesticides only if an infestation is causing damage and cannot be otherwise controlled. Start with the least toxic substance possible and gradually move to stronger measures as needed.
Insecticides are derived from a range of organic and synthetic sources and are available in liquid or dry form. Many gardeners prefer organic types, which are made from bacteria, viruses, fungi, fatty acids, minerals, oils and lants; they decompose quickly into nontoxic substances that won’t harm the environment. All-purpose synthetic pesticides that contain carbaryl, permethrin, or malathion remain active for a few days and kill both harmful and helpful insects.
Insecticides are generally sprayed or dusted on plants or soil, where they suffocate, paralyze or poison insects on contact or by ingesting. You must completely cover the affected plant or soil surface, including leaf undersides. Many organic pesticides must be ingested by insects, but soaps and oils kill through direct contact, as do most synthetic insecticides.
Systemic insecticides are absorbed by the plant and circulated by its sap; they can’t be washed away by rain. Pests are killed when they feed on any part of the plant. Systemic insecticides should be used only on ornamental plants-never on edible ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.