Crawling, flying, swimming and most definitely gnawing-there are literally thousands of types of leaf-eating bugs, beetles and root-chewing grubs that may infest your yard, lawn, and garden. But with some home remedies and natural repellents, you can usually take care of that pesky problem. Always use chemicals only sparingly and always take precautions to protect yourself and beneficial insects that feed on other bugs.
Keep a bar of soap next to your outdoor water faucet. When you wash your hands, rinse them into the watering can so when you water your plants, they will get a nice dose of soap, which is a mild insecticide that kills soft-bodied bugs.
The best way to make sure that surviving pests from last year’s garden which waited through winter in the soil is to rotate your veggies.
Attract apple and other fruit tree pest by placing this solution in milk jugs and hang from the tree branches. Combine 1 cup of water, vinegar, and sugar and you will collect many insects that mistake the mixture for ripening fruit.
Make a fly trap from the same mixture and put it in jars with the lids have punched holes just wide enough for flies to get in. Place the traps on your deck so the flies are caught before they can enter the house. Although June bugs don’t eat plants, their larvae can damage the lawn and they make spending the evenings outside unpleasant. Shiny silver mc helps prevent thrips and other insects from finding your plants under this much because as they pass by, they are confused by the light and fly away. You can make your own reflective mulch by placing sheets of wide, heavy-duty aluminum foil around plants and anchoring them with stones.
You can make a rhubarb insecticide by soaking about three pounds of rhubarb leaves in one gallon of water for 24 hours. Bring the water to a boil and let it simmer for 30 minutes. Add one ounce of laundry soap flakes and let it cool before spraying it on bug-ridden plants.
Crushed eggshells deter slugs and snails and a layer of shells placed around onions and cabbage helps to deter root maggots.
Use floating row covers to prevent damage by secretive critters that you rarely see, such as the moths whose larvae become squash vine borers, or flies, whose eggs hatch into beet leaf miners.
