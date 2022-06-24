Three hot and dry years have put us in the ‘save water’ zone. But to gardeners and residents with lush green lawns, it pains us to see the lawns and ornamental flower gardens drying out and lawns looking unkept.
Drought raises havoc with lawns. Symptoms are varied and numerous. Big, little, and medium sized brown spots are everywhere. Poor color, slow growth and severe yellowing after mowing are also common complaints. In the meantime, ornamental plants are yellowing or dropping their leaves.
To help correct these problems, you need to understand how they occur and how water can help.
All soil is basically alkaline, meaning it contains a good deal of strong chemical salts such as calcium. As salt concentration increase, it becomes more difficult for most plants to produce strong, new roots and top growth.
In many cases, these salts have caused the margins of leaves to burn, turning them brown or black. This damage occurs when the salt solutions are taken up by the plants’ roots and trans-located up to the leaves. Excess water then escapes from the leaf surface, but the salts stay behind in ever-increasing concentrations.
It is like when you mix table salt with water in a saucer and let the water evaporate the salt you originally mixed with the water is still in the saucer.
The best way to relieve these conditions is to use deep watering. Sounds silly that say that when we are in a drought. But let me explain. Make holes 1 foot apart under the weep line of trees, shrubs, and evergreens, or in a semi-circle around the troubled vines and ivies growing on houses. Now is a good time to use all that water you are saving in a bucket in the shower or bath water and pour into each one of the holes. The bath water never hurt anybody, and it certainly won’t hurt the water thirsty plants. Keep doing it for a few days and it will break up the heavy, dry clay and soft sandstone layers in your sub-soil. This will open drainage channels. Completely surface flood the area around the plant to flush out excess salts as the excess water drains away and down through the soil.
These same high salt conditions also damage lawns, but the main problem here is not enough water. The average lawn contains unbelievable amounts of grass roots. This mass of roots is in a constant state of growing, dying, decomposing, and absorbing water. As equally astounding number of grass blades are busy using this water to manufacture new growth and to cool the plants, so they won’t overheat.
