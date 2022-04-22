If you still have a lawn
Did you ever feel your lawn needs a snack? After applying a dry mixture of Epsom salts and fertilizer at half the recommended rate in spring, now is the time to overspray with a snack tonic in your 20-gallon hose-end sprayer.
1 can beer
1 cup liquid dish soap or baby shampoo
Fill the balance of the sprayer jar with ammonia.
The Epsom salts stimulate root growth and act as a little snack until the lawn food becomes available. The ammonia is a more modern and acceptable form of barnyard tea and the soap washed off the blades of grass and softens the soil to allow the plants to eat through both their roots and foliage.
After 10 to 14 days after the first application of dry lawn food is in the plant pipeline and available for the now young, tender, fast growing grass plants, it is time to begin regular feedings. It is best to feed and apply tonics in the early part of the morning, never at night.
So, every three weeks in the morning, within 2 days of mowing, apply the all-season tonic with your 20-gallon hose-end sprayer:
1 can beer
1 cup ammonia
½ cup liquid dish soap
½ cup liquid lawn food
½ cup molasses or corn syrup
Then it’s time out for another beer, oh wait a minute, the beer is for the lawn.
1 can of beer
1 cup antiseptic mouthwash
1 cup chewing tobacco juice*
So once a month fill your 20-gallon hose-end sprayer jar with the above tonic.
And wear your golf shoes
*To make chewing tobacco juice, place 3 fingers of chewing tobacco in an old nylon stocking and let it soak in a gallon of hot water until the mixture is dark brown.
