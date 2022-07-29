Let’s discuss biological controls. What are they: Any biologically derived agents that help control garden pests. For example, some insects, called beneficials, feed on destructive bugs: Ladybugs eat aphids, green lacewings prey on a wide range of undesirable insects and praying mantises eat just about anything they can catch.
Critters from bats to toads are also exemplary bug zappers. Bees and wasps are helpful, too, if they are not nesting on your porch.
Ladybugs and other beneficials are drawn to nectar sources, such as Queen Anne’s lace, lamb’s quarters, goldenrod, and numerous other flowers. Other attractive flowers and herbs include members of the daisy family, such as yarrow, members of the carrot family (dill, parsley, and fennel), and both wild and tame cousins of familiar mint.
Supplement existing populations of beneficials with commercially available ones. You can mail-order ladybugs, lacewing eggs, and earth worms from suppliers around the country. Even beneficial nematodes, which kill caterpillars and grubs by invading their bodies, are available. Keep in mind that the right weather conditions-and a ready food source-are important if introduced beneficials are to remain active and thrive.
Toads are among the most efficient insect eaters but be aware that they may consume as many beneficials as pests. Once you attract them to your garden, they will need water and shelter. Sink pans filled with rocks and water into the soil. For shelter, simply place a broken flowerpot upside down in a shady spot.
Put out a water dish and be sure the beneficials visiting your garden have enough water to get them through a dry spell. Put out containers of water with rocks or sticks to act as perches. Change it often to keep mosquitoes from using it as a hatchery.
A natural insecticide called neem, derived from a common plant grown in India, Azadirachta indica, arrests the development of various insect pests. It is sold under various names, including Neemix and BioNeem.
Bantam hens are better than pesticides at controlling insects. They are busy all day looking for caterpillars, snails, and beetles, and they don’t dig big holes as larger chickens often do. Ducks and geese make great pest predators, too. If you use poultry, be sure to protect tender young plants with protective netting, because the fowl may pick up seeds and seedlings too.
Welcome winter birds. After you clean up your garden in the fall, cultivate the soil in areas where you have had insect problems and let winter birds enjoy pecking up hidden pests and their larvae. You can do this in spring, too, when many birds need extra food for their young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.