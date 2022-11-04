If your garden is under siege by earwigs-those creepy-looking insects with the sharp pincers on their hindquarters-get rid of them by making your own environmentally friendly traps. Tightly roll up a wet newspaper and put a rubber band around it to keep it from unraveling. Place it in the area where you have seen the earwigs and leave it overnight. By morning, it will be standing room only for the bugs. Place the newspaper in a plastic grocery bag, tie a knot at the top, and toss it in the trash. Repeat until your traps are free of earwigs.
Another way to capture earwigs is to cut a leaky garden hose into 1-foot lengths, making sure the inside is completely dry. Place the pieces where you have seen earwigs crawling around and leave them overnight. By morning, the traps should be filled with earwigs and ready for disposal.
Turn a potato into an earwig trap by cooking it, cutting it in half, and scooping out the middle to form two little bowls. Place them among your plants and the earwigs will crawl inside to eat. Quickly gather them up and dump them into a pail of soapy water.
What is a grub? Larvae of the Japanese beetle, June bug, rose chaver, and other beetles are fleshy, gray-white, wormlike creatures about one inch long with six legs and brown heads. They curl into a circle when disturbed. Grubs live in the soil, feeding on grass and weed roots. Some species feed for one to three years before becoming adults.
Trap potato-eating wireworms, which are the larvae of click beetles, by scooping out small holes in the soil in several places. Toss in chunks of potato and cover with boards-the nests will attract swarms of wireworms. Every few days, collect the invested potatoes and drop them into a pail of soapy water.
Wireworms like moist soil, so you can deter them by improving drainage with organic matter or sand. Or plant mustard, buckwheat or alfalfa in late summer and turn it under in the spring. These green manures repel the pests and condition the soil.
Country gardeners may have a pest fighter: The chicken. Turn the soil, and chickens will eagerly scavenge for cutworms, wireworms, and grubs.
To squash vine borers, find the worm’s entry hole in the vine and poke a piece of wire inside to kill it, or slit the stem open and remove the pest. Afterward, you can bury the wounded stem section of buttercup squash and it will often develop new roots. Butternut squash are resistant to squash vine borers.
Band fruit tree trunks with corrugated cardboard to trap codling moth larvae as they move down the trees to spin cocoons. Check for and destroy any pests weekly.
Japanese beetles eat almost every part of more than 300 plants. They especially love members of the rose family (roses, raspberries, and apples), the hibiscus family (hollyhocks and hibiscus), sweet corn and grapes.
Check corn daily once the silk appears because the beetles feast on the tender silks. Without the silk, no pollination can occur, and no ears of corn will develop.
Cultivate the soil deeply in spring and fall to kill grubs and expose them to birds.
