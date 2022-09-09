This week let us sort through squash.
With so many types of squash to choose from, you will never be bored in the squash patch.
Summer squash:
Yellow squash can have straight or curved necks and all have a mild flavor.
Zucchini is not always green. Gardeners can also grow gold or striped zucchini.
Scallop or pattypan squash is much loved by trendy chefs, probably because the young, immature squash are so pretty on a plate.
Middle Eastern varieties have smooth green skins and are often even more productive than zucchini.
Winter squash:
Buttercup types are the favorites of Mid-western pie makers, and the vigorous vines produce supplemental roots along their stems.
Acorn squash mature faster than other winter types, are available in space-saving bush varieties, and they are great for stuffing.
Delicata or sweet potato squash are just the right size for single servings and these pretty squashes are good for stuffing too.
Hubbards can be huge, and they store well when kept in a cool, dry place.
Butternuts are tops in nutrition and many people think they are the most versatile winter squash for cooking. They resist pests and store for a long time.
Squash is frost hardy; don’t worry about cool fall nights-they intensify the sugars in the flesh and produce the sweet flavor.
Sweet potatoes:
Savor a sweet-tasting tuber. Related to the morning glory, the sweet potato is a tropical vine that performs best in regions with long, hot summers and makes a fine summer groundcover. Grown from slips, or rooted sprouts, sweet potatoes develop best in sandy loam and need full sun and about 120 days of warm temperatures.
Make a mound by pushing soil to about 1 foot high and 1 foot wide-sweet potatoes will appreciate the good drainage. Plant slips 4 inches deep at intervals and keep them moist for several days. Sweet potato slips are usually planted in hot weather, so it helps to cover them with a box or flowerpot to shield them from strong sun for a few days after planting.
Watch then run. Lush sweet potato vines make beautiful ground cover, and some are grown strictly as ornamentals. With either edible or ornamental sweet potatoes, you can increase your supply by snipping off 6-inch stem tips and rooting them in moist potting soil.
After digging sweet potatoes, cure them in a warm place for 7 to 10 days. This curing period helps to toughen the skins and makes the tubers taste sweeter. After curing, switch your tubers to a cooler spot where temperatures are between 55 and 65 degrees. They will keep for four to five months.
