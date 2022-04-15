This week let us frustrate cutworms with toothpicks. Cut worms kill your seedlings by encircling and severing the stems. Stick a toothpick in the soil about ¼ inch from each stem to prevent cutworms from encircling it.
Use empty milk cartons to make vegetable garden collars. Use empty milk cartons to discourage grubs and cutworms from attacking your tomato and pepper plants. Just cut off the tops and bottoms of the containers and when the ground is soft, push them in around the plants.
Eliminate cutworms by tilling the soil as early in spring as possible to reduce weed seedlings-a favorite food. Cutworms are most numerous in new beds that were formerly occupied by grasses and weeds.
Protect young plants by removing both ends of an aluminum can and push it into the earth to keep cutworms away from young garden plants. Use a soup can or a coffee can, depending on the size you need.
Before setting out tomato, pepper, or eggplant seedlings, wrap each stem with a 4-I; leave it loose enough to allow the stem to expand as it grows. Plant the seedling with 2 inches of foil above the soil and 2 inches below.
If your garden is under siege by earwigs-those creepy-looking insects with the sharp pincers on their hindquarters-get rid of them by making your own environmentally friendly traps. Tightly roll up a wet newspaper and put a rubber band around it to keep it from unraveling. Place it in the area where you have seen the earwigs and leave it overnight. By morning it will be standing room only for the bugs. Place the newspaper in a plastic grocery bag, tie a knot at the top and toss it in the trash. Repeat until your traps are free of earwigs.
Another way to capture earwigs is to cut a leaky garden hose into 1-foot lengths, making sure the inside is completely dry. Place the pieces where you have seen earwigs crawling around and leave them overnight. By morning, the traps should be filled with earwigs and ready for disposal.
Turn a potato into an earwig trap by cooking it, cutting it in half and scooping out the middle to form two little bowls. Place them among your plants and the earwigs will crawl inside to eat. Quickly gather them up and dump them into a pail of soapy water.
Larvae of the Japanese beetle, June bug, rose chafer and other beetles are fleshy, gray-white, wormlike creatures about 1 inch long, with six legs and brown heads. They curl into a circle when disturbed. Grubs live in the soil, feeding on grass and wee roots. Some species feed for one to three years before becoming adults.
Trap potato-eating wireworms, which are the larvae of click beetles, by scooping out small holes in the soil in several places. Toss in chunks of potato and cover with boards-the nest will attract swarms of wireworms. Every few days, collect the infested potatoes and drop them into a pail of soapy water.
